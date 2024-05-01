© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Lawsuit by Kansas City's mayor leads to a redo election on KCPD funding measure

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published May 1, 2024 at 4:35 PM CDT
A man wearing a blue suit jacket, looks off camera in an office space. He's listening to someone off-camera.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas at KCUR's studios.

The Missouri Supreme Court has ruled that a 2022 ballot measure ordering Kansas City to increase its minimum threshold for police funding "misled voters" to the point of making the election unfair. Acting on a lawsuit filed by Mayor Quinton Lucas, the court has ordered a new election.

Missouri voters in November 2022 passed a constitutional amendment that required Kansas City to spend at least 25% of its general revenue on the police department — up from a longstanding requirement of 20%.

But on Tuesday, in a significant decision, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled that the language on the original ballot measure was inaccurate to the point of misleading voters, casting doubt on whether the election was fair. A new vote on the issue has been ordered for November.

The ruling stemmed from a lawsuit filed last year by Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. He told KCUR that even though he believed his lawsuit was "legally right," he was a bit surprised at the ruling.

"Often you are legally right — and one who is supporting a fair and just and frankly, common sense result — but you never know if the courts will hear it," Lucas said.

"I think this goes to show quite clearly the errors that were made."

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
