University of Missouri students in Kansas City and Columbia protest against civilian deaths in Gaza

University of Missouri students in Kansas City and Columbia have joined the growing number of pro-Palestine demonstrations taking place on campuses across the country.

Yesterday, about 100 people gathered on campus at UMKC and more than 300 marched on Mizzou's campus.

Nationwide, pro-Palestine protesters are calling on universities to disclose their endowment fund investments, divest from Israel and to acknowledge a difference between antisemitism and anti-Zionism.

Organizers of the protest at Mizzou told reporters they were gathering "to show solidarity with protests across the country, and show that student voices are worthy of being heard," said KBIA student reporter Lilley Halloran.

Demonstrators on UMKC's campus arrived in the afternoon with tents and food, and expressed their intention to stay into the evening.

"I think they're a really dedicated group," said Maisy Blanton, a reporter with UMKC's student-run paper, Roo News. "I think they have big plans for this semester and next semester."

