Up To Date

University of Missouri students in Kansas City and Columbia protest against civilian deaths in Gaza

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published April 30, 2024 at 4:32 PM CDT
Students pray at the "Liberation Zone" on UMKC's campus on April 29, 2024.
Sam Zeff
/
KCUR 89.3
Demonstrations are taking place on campuses across the country in response to the war in Gaza. Students pray at the "Liberation Zone" on UMKC's campus on April 29, 2024.

Students on University of Missouri campuses are protesting in solidarity with Palestinians under bombardment from Israel in the Gaza strip.

University of Missouri students in Kansas City and Columbia have joined the growing number of pro-Palestine demonstrations taking place on campuses across the country.

Yesterday, about 100 people gathered on campus at UMKC and more than 300 marched on Mizzou's campus.

Nationwide, pro-Palestine protesters are calling on universities to disclose their endowment fund investments, divest from Israel and to acknowledge a difference between antisemitism and anti-Zionism.

Organizers of the protest at Mizzou told reporters they were gathering "to show solidarity with protests across the country, and show that student voices are worthy of being heard," said KBIA student reporter Lilley Halloran.

Demonstrators on UMKC's campus arrived in the afternoon with tents and food, and expressed their intention to stay into the evening.

"I think they're a really dedicated group," said Maisy Blanton, a reporter with UMKC's student-run paper, Roo News. "I think they have big plans for this semester and next semester."

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date
