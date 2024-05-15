© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Missouri Senate Democrats set new filibuster record this week: ‘It is a worthy cause'

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published May 15, 2024 at 4:31 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Sen. Lauren Arthur, D-Kansas City
Harrison Sweazea
/
Missouri Senate Communications
State Senator Lauren Arthur, a Democrat from Kansas City’s Northland, is part of the group behind the filibuster. Arthur told KCUR’s Up To Date Wednesday that she’s slept about four hours in the past two days — but it’s worth it.

The Missouri Senate has been at a standstill since Monday evening when nine Democrats staged a filibuster to stop a GOP bill that would make it tougher to amend the constitution. The record-breaking filibuster comes just days before the session adjourns on Friday.

Early Wednesday morning, Democrats in the Missouri Senate set a new record for the longest filibuster in state history.

The caucus of nine Democrats initiated theround-the-clock filibuster on Monday evening, and have blocked activity in the chamber since then.

The standstill is over GOP-led legislation that would make it tougher for Missourians to change the constitution through the initiative petition process.

State Sen. Lauren Arthur, a Democrat from Kansas City’s Northland, is one of the Democrats carrying out the historic filibuster. Arthur told KCUR’s Up To Date Wednesday that she’s slept about four hours in the past two days — but the effort is worth it.

“We are protecting the idea of one person one vote, which is so foundational, so fundamental for our democracy. So it is a worthy cause that we're happy to fight for,” Arthur said.

This year’s session ends at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastMissouriMissouri constitutionMissouri governmentMissouri GOPMissouri SenateDemocratsBallot IssueJefferson City
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Claudia Brancart
As a producer for Up To Date, I create sound-rich talk show segments about the individuals and communities that call Kansas City home. Whether it’s a poet, a business owner or a local lawmaker, I seek out diverse voices to help break down the biggest stories of the day. After listening to the show, I want Up To Date listeners to feel informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. You can reach me at claudiab@kcur.org
See stories by Claudia Brancart
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now