'Undue Burden' tells the stories of people seeking abortions in post-Roe America

The new book "Undue Burden: Life and Death Decisions in Post-Roe America" highlights the personal stories of everyday people to show how the U.S. Supreme Court's 2022 reversal of Roe v. Wade has impacted patients around the country.

During the reporting process, author Shefali Luthra said that many sources told her they hadn't discussed their experience trying to get an abortion with anyone else due to the stigma associated with it.

Even so, Luthra noticed that people were eager to talk to her.

"People feel a real sense of duty to share their stories," Luthra told KCUR's Up To Date. "Many of them felt so alone during their experience seeking an abortion. And they hoped that if they shared that story with me and with the world, someone else might read it and feel less alone when they went through the same thing."

