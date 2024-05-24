© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
'Undue Burden' tells the stories of people seeking abortions in post-Roe America

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published May 24, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Dr. Elizabeth Brett Daily talks with patient Haley Ruark about the medical abortion process at a Planned Parenthood clinic, Oct. 12, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan.
Charlie Riedel
/
AP
Dr. Elizabeth Brett Daily talks with patient Haley Ruark about the medical abortion process at a Planned Parenthood clinic, Oct. 12, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan.

Shefali Luthra's new book "Undue Burden: Life and Death Decisions in Post-Roe America" tells real stories of Americans seeking abortion care in an era when the legality of the procedure differs state to state.

The new book "Undue Burden: Life and Death Decisions in Post-Roe America" highlights the personal stories of everyday people to show how the U.S. Supreme Court's 2022 reversal of Roe v. Wade has impacted patients around the country.

During the reporting process, author Shefali Luthra said that many sources told her they hadn't discussed their experience trying to get an abortion with anyone else due to the stigma associated with it.

Even so, Luthra noticed that people were eager to talk to her.

"People feel a real sense of duty to share their stories," Luthra told KCUR's Up To Date. "Many of them felt so alone during their experience seeking an abortion. And they hoped that if they shared that story with me and with the world, someone else might read it and feel less alone when they went through the same thing."

abortionReproductive rightsU.S. Supreme CourtRoe v. Wade
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
