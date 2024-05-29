© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Up To Date

In her new book, Alice Randall declares that 'all country is Black Country' music

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published May 29, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Oh Boy Records
Alice Randall's new book "My Black Country" weaves personal narrative with academic research to paint a picture of country that no longer excludes the Black luminaries who made the genre what it is today.

In "My Black Country: A Journey Through Country Music's Black Past, Present, and Future," author Alice Randall pairs her deep knowledge of the genre with her personal experience in the industry to document the often-untold stories of country's Black founders.

Country is often defined as American folk music that has Celtic, African and Evangelical Christian influences.

"When all three of those things are present, we are likely with a country song," Alice Randall told KCUR's Up To Date. "So in fact, all country is Black Country."

A New York Times bestselling author, award-winning songwriter and a professor at Vanderbilt University, Randall is the author of the new book “My Black Country: A Journey Through Country Music’s Black Past, Present, and Future.

"My Black Country" weaves together personal narrative with academic research to paint a picture of country that no longer excludes the Black luminaries who made the genre what it is today.

"My job is to help people know those truths," she said.

  • Alice Randall, award-winning songwriter, author and Vanderbilt University professor
Up To Date PodcastKansas City Public LibraryKansas CityMusicbluegrass/country/folkAfrican AmericansBlack womenBooksBlack HistoryNegro Leagues Baseball Museum
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Claudia Brancart
As a producer for Up To Date, I create sound-rich talk show segments about the individuals and communities that call Kansas City home. Whether it’s a poet, a business owner or a local lawmaker, I seek out diverse voices to help break down the biggest stories of the day. After listening to the show, I want Up To Date listeners to feel informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. You can reach me at claudiab@kcur.org
See stories by Claudia Brancart
