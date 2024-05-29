In her new book, Alice Randall declares that 'all country is Black Country' music

Country is often defined as American folk music that has Celtic, African and Evangelical Christian influences.

"When all three of those things are present, we are likely with a country song," Alice Randall told KCUR's Up To Date. "So in fact, all country is Black Country."

A New York Times bestselling author, award-winning songwriter and a professor at Vanderbilt University, Randall is the author of the new book “My Black Country: A Journey Through Country Music’s Black Past, Present, and Future.”

"My Black Country" weaves together personal narrative with academic research to paint a picture of country that no longer excludes the Black luminaries who made the genre what it is today.

"My job is to help people know those truths," she said.

