Up To Date

Former U.S. Ambassador Stuart Eizenstat on 'The Art of Diplomacy' in Gaza and Ukraine

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published May 31, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Stuart E. Eizenstat is a former U.S. Ambassador to the European Union and author of the new book "The Art of Diplomacy: How American Negotiators Reached Historic Agreements that Changed the World."
Stuart Eizenstat
Stuart E. Eizenstat is a former U.S. Ambassador to the European Union and author of the new book “The Art of Diplomacy: How American Negotiators Reached Historic Agreements that Changed the World."

Stuart Eizenstat is a diplomat, White House aide and author of the new book "The Art of Diplomacy: How American Negotiators Reached Historic Agreements that Changed the World." He discusses his concerns of U.S. isolationism, and what history might tell us about Ukraine and Gaza.

Having spent decades working in foreign policy, former U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Stuart Eizenstat is out with a new book reflecting on historic successes and failures and what lessons we can learn for the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

"We have to realize that Gaza is a part of a broader fight led by Iran, and its so-called Axis of Resistance," Eizenstat said. "The greatest security that Israel can have is to be part of a contrary alliance and coalition, a diplomatic coalition and military coalition, which would include all of the countries with whom we have reached peace agreements with Israel."

"And the Saudis will be the last piece of that puzzle," he continued, "and they're willing to do it if there is some perspective at the end of the day on a Palestinian state."

In Eizenstat's new book, "The Art of Diplomacy: How American Negotiators Reached Historic Agreements that Changed the World," he shares how U.S.-led diplomacy has shaped the modern world.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
