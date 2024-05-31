Former U.S. Ambassador Stuart Eizenstat on 'The Art of Diplomacy' in Gaza and Ukraine

Having spent decades working in foreign policy, former U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Stuart Eizenstat is out with a new book reflecting on historic successes and failures and what lessons we can learn for the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

"We have to realize that Gaza is a part of a broader fight led by Iran, and its so-called Axis of Resistance," Eizenstat said. "The greatest security that Israel can have is to be part of a contrary alliance and coalition, a diplomatic coalition and military coalition, which would include all of the countries with whom we have reached peace agreements with Israel."

"And the Saudis will be the last piece of that puzzle," he continued, "and they're willing to do it if there is some perspective at the end of the day on a Palestinian state."

In Eizenstat's new book, "The Art of Diplomacy: How American Negotiators Reached Historic Agreements that Changed the World," he shares how U.S.-led diplomacy has shaped the modern world.

