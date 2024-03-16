KC Soundcheck: Waxahatchee

Katie Crutchfield never imagined the trajectory of her career would extend this far.

Her breakthrough album, "Saint Cloud," the fifth released as Waxahatchee, was critically acclaimed. It peaked at number 2 among folk albums and made the Billboard 200. So it's surreal to her that "Tigers Blood," her new album out March 22, is expected to push her even further.

"The roadmap for how far I saw this whole thing going sort of ended at 'Saint Cloud,'" Crutchfield told KCUR's Up To Date. "So we're kind of in no man's land."

"Tigers Blood" reflects an inner peace Crutchfield has found in the past few years.

"When I was in my 20s and I was writing all my songs, they were very melodramatic and chaotic," Crutchfield said. "You could very obviously sink your teeth into this heartache and drama."

Now, in her mid-thirties, her life has calmed down, and inspiration comes from a different place. "Right Back To It," for example, reflects on Crutchfield's years-long relationship with Kansas City musician Kevin Morby.

Crutchfield says being in Kansas City has had a significant impact on her evolution as a musician.

"It was sort of an unlikely place for me to end up," she told KCUR's Up To Date. "And I feel like it's given me so much space to focus and to just kind of get to the core of what I want to be doing as an artist. I'll be forever indebted to the city for giving me that."

"Tigers Blood" will be released March 22, and Waxahatchee's tour kicks off in Kansas City April 18.



Katie Crutchfield, Waxahatchee

