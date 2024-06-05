© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Can Kansas' newest political party chart a moderate path to success at the ballot?

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published June 5, 2024 at 5:03 PM CDT
Claudia Brancart
/
KCUR 89.3
United Kansas became the fifth active political party in Kansas in May after submitting enough petition signatures from registered voters to qualify. Jack Curtis is the group's founding chairperson.

The centrist group was officially recognized last month as the state’s third minor party. The party's chairperson says the goal is to provide a middle ground for Kansans who don’t feel represented by Democrats or Republicans.

United Kansas became in May the fifth active political party in Kansas after submitting enough petition signatures from registered voters to qualify. The two other minor parties are No Labels Kansas, established earlier this year, and the Libertarian Party, which has been around since 1992.

With official recognition, United Kansas has earned a spot on state ballots and is endorsing candidates for the upcoming November election.

The party's founding chairperson, Jack Curtis, told KCUR's Up To Date on Wednesday that United Kansas is focusing on collaboration and bridging political divides.

"We see more and more that the major parties — left, right — are pulling further to the extremes, and Kansans don't feel like they're getting anything done for them," Curtis says.

