© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Young Kansas Citians experiencing trauma from violent crime want their voices heard

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published June 21, 2024 at 10:22 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
In 2023, 100 Kansas City youth gathered for the Youth Ambassadors' Annual Teen Peace Summit to share ideas on reducing violent crime.
Lara Salgado
In 2023, 100 Kansas City youth gathered for the Youth Ambassadors' Annual Teen Peace Summit to share ideas on reducing violent crime.

Young people in Kansas City are feeling the effects of violent crime. Youth Ambassadors, a Kansas City nonprofit, is helping kids work through the trauma, build resilience and have a voice in their community.

Crime happens commonly in the Kansas City neighborhood where 16-year-old Sumayah Cooks lives.

"I don't feel very safe," Cooks told Up To Date. "I feel that everywhere I turn, something's gonna happen."

In 2023, Kansas City recorded its deadliest year on record.

"There's a level of secondary trauma that comes from living in communities where you can regularly hear gunshots going out, where police have to come and restore order because of escalating arguments that turn into violent situations," said Dr. Monique Johnston, executive director of the Kansas City nonprofit Youth Ambassadors.

Youth Ambassadors helps teach young Kansas Citians life skills including conflict resolution, resilience, job training and healthy relationships with the police.

"What we're trying to do is really surround young people with protective factors that decrease the likelihood that they will become victims or perpetrators of violence," Johnston said. "We talk about providing opportunities for young people to have their voices and their experiences validated."

Isais Minton, a 15-year-old Youth Ambassador, plans to take part in an upcoming Teen Peace Summit aimed to uplift teen voices against violence..

"I want to make sure my voice is heard. And I want to make sure that the others are heard," Minton said. "I can inspire the youth; to tell them, like, you don't have to take a certain path."

Teen Peace Summit, 10 -2 p.m. Thursday, Jul. 18 at Mohart Multipurpose Center, 3200 Wayne Ave., Kansas City, Missouri 64109. Register here.

  • Dr. Monique Johnston, executive director, Youth Ambassadors
  • Sumayah Cooks, Youth Ambassador
  • Isais Minton, Youth Ambassador
Tags
Up To Date Podcastgun violencegunsviolenceKansas CityyouthhomicideKC homicidecrimeNonprofits
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now