Meet the Kansas City Public Library's new director

Kansas City Public Library is welcoming a new director next week: Abby Yellman, the former deputy city manager of Broomfield, Colorado.

Yellman told KCUR's Up To Date that she believes libraries should stay true to their mission of public service. She says library initiatives should reflect need in the community, citing the KCPL's Refugee & Immigrant Services & Empowerment program as an example.

Yellman says her love for libraries started at a very early age.

“I remember growing up in a really small town in Nebraska and going to my library that I thought was exactly like the New York Public Library,” Yellman said. “I remember the power that those librarians had to spark interest in me with… understanding the power of reading.”

