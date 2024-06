Sireen Abayazid is the Up To Date intern. She is a native of Omaha and a recent graduate of Mizzou, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Sireen worked as a student reporter last summer at Nebraska Public Media in Lincoln and served as a student producer and editor at KBIA in Columbia while studying at Mizzou. In her free time, Sireen likes to cook, read and watch too much TV!