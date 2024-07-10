© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
New artistic director at Kansas City's Unicorn Theatre is ready for more 'experimentation'

By Brian Ellison,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published July 10, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Playwright, director and choreographer Ernie Nolan was announced as the new artistic director of the Unicorn Theatre.
Courtesy of Ernie Nolan
Playwright, director and choreographer Ernie Nolan was announced as the new artistic director of the Unicorn Theatre.

Theater-goers will be in for some "surprises," says Ernie Nolan, the new artistic director of the Unicorn Theatre in Kansas City. Nolan assumed the role on July 1, after the retirement of longtime direcotr Cynthia Levin.

The Unicorn Theatre is now under the artistic direction of award-winning playwright and choreographer Ernie Nolan.

Nolan takes over the role from Cynthia Levin, who retired after 45 years with the Unicorn.

"I mean, they're big shoes to fill that legacy, right? And so I am so excited about that and so excited about being passed the baton in this marathon and continuing to run with it, and begin to push the levels of innovation and experimentation, and that sort of redefinition," Nolan told KCUR's Up To Date.

