New artistic director at Kansas City's Unicorn Theatre is ready for more 'experimentation'

The Unicorn Theatre is now under the artistic direction of award-winning playwright and choreographer Ernie Nolan.

Nolan takes over the role from Cynthia Levin, who retired after 45 years with the Unicorn.

"I mean, they're big shoes to fill that legacy, right? And so I am so excited about that and so excited about being passed the baton in this marathon and continuing to run with it, and begin to push the levels of innovation and experimentation, and that sort of redefinition," Nolan told KCUR's Up To Date.

