Missouri Senate District 7 primary debate: Democrats Patty Lewis and Pat Contreras

When Missouri state Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, announced he would leave office early to accept an appointment to the state tax commission, it created an open seat representing much of the city.

It's a heavily Democratic area — which means the August 6 primary election will likely be highly consequential. Missouri state Rep. Patty Lewis and Pat Contreras are facing off in the Democratic primary, and the winner will face Republican Joey LaSalle in November.

On KCUR's Up To Date, Lewis and Contreras engaged in a debate on the issues, highlighting what separates them in their backgrounds, positions and visions that will help voters decide next month.

