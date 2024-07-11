© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Missouri Senate District 7 primary debate: Democrats Patty Lewis and Pat Contreras

By Brian Ellison,
Zach Wilson
Published July 11, 2024 at 3:54 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
State Representative Patty Lewis (left) and Pat Contreras (right), two Democratic candidates vying to represent Missouri's 5th Senate District, joined KCUR's Up To Date for a debate on the issues ahead of the August 6 primary election.
Elizabeth Ruiz
/
KCUR
State Representative Patty Lewis (left) and Pat Contreras (right), two Democratic candidates vying to represent Missouri's 5th Senate District, joined KCUR's Up To Date for a debate on the issues ahead of the August 6 primary election.

Pat Contreras and Patty Lewis are facing off in the 2024 Democratic primary for Missouri's 7th Senate District. The candidates joined KCUR's Up To Date for a debate and to discuss what issues are facing the district.

When Missouri state Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, announced he would leave office early to accept an appointment to the state tax commission, it created an open seat representing much of the city.

It's a heavily Democratic area — which means the August 6 primary election will likely be highly consequential. Missouri state Rep. Patty Lewis and Pat Contreras are facing off in the Democratic primary, and the winner will face Republican Joey LaSalle in November.

KC Voter Guide: Missouri
Missouri Senate District 7

On KCUR's Up To Date, Lewis and Contreras engaged in a debate on the issues, highlighting what separates them in their backgrounds, positions and visions that will help voters decide next month.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastMissouri SenateMissouri legislatureMissouri Democratic PartyElectionspoliticsState Government
Stay Connected
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now