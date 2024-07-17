© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Thelma's Kitchen, Kansas City's first pay-it-forward cafe, reopens on Troost Avenue

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published July 17, 2024 at 3:47 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Katie Knight
"It'll be so nice to feed people a meal and see the cafe buzzing with energy," Thelma's Kitchen Head Chef Natasha Bailey (left) told KCUR's Up To Date Wednesday.

Thelma’s Kitchen and Reconciliation Services will be reopening on 31st and Troost Avenue next week after being closed for more than two years of renovations. The cafe, which serves healthy comfort food, operates on a pay-what-you-can donation model to help feed the community.

After more than two years of renovations, Thelma's Kitchen and Reconciliation Services is returning to its original home at 31st Street and Troost Avenue. The pay-it-forward cafe, which opened in 2018, has been closed to in-person dining since March 2020.

"It'll be so nice to feed people a meal and see the cafe buzzing with energy," Thelma's Kitchen head chef Natasha Bailey told KCUR's Up To Date. "I just want to see people in there together."

In addition to the cafe, CEO of reconciliation services Father Justin Mathews says he looks forward to continuing to provide social and mental health services to residents in the newly-renovated space.

"So the front door is Thelma's Kitchen, but what happens on second, third, fourth floor is life changing for so many people who need an opportunity for a second chance," he says.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastUp to Datefoodfood insecurityNonprofitsTroost AvenuecommunityKansas City
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Claudia Brancart
As a producer for Up To Date, I create sound-rich talk show segments about the individuals and communities that call Kansas City home. Whether it’s a poet, a business owner or a local lawmaker, I seek out diverse voices to help break down the biggest stories of the day. After listening to the show, I want Up To Date listeners to feel informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. You can reach me at claudiab@kcur.org
See stories by Claudia Brancart
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now