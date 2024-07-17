Thelma's Kitchen, Kansas City's first pay-it-forward cafe, reopens on Troost Avenue

After more than two years of renovations, Thelma's Kitchen and Reconciliation Services is returning to its original home at 31st Street and Troost Avenue. The pay-it-forward cafe, which opened in 2018, has been closed to in-person dining since March 2020.

"It'll be so nice to feed people a meal and see the cafe buzzing with energy," Thelma's Kitchen head chef Natasha Bailey told KCUR's Up To Date. "I just want to see people in there together."

In addition to the cafe, CEO of reconciliation services Father Justin Mathews says he looks forward to continuing to provide social and mental health services to residents in the newly-renovated space.

"So the front door is Thelma's Kitchen, but what happens on second, third, fourth floor is life changing for so many people who need an opportunity for a second chance," he says.

