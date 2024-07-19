© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Recapping the 2024 Republican National Convention with NPR's Sarah McCammon

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published July 19, 2024 at 3:14 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Republican presidential candidate and former president, Donald Trump, and Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, watch with their families as the balloons fall during the final day of the Republican National Convention Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee.
Paul Sancya
/
AP
Republican presidential candidate and former president, Donald Trump, and Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, watch with their families as the balloons fall during the final day of the Republican National Convention Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee.

The RNC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, ended on Thursday with a long and off-script speech by Republican nominee Donald Trump. Did the convention help or hurt his chances to win back the White House?

The 2024 Republican National Convention came to an end on Thursday after the GOP nominated former President Donald Trump for the nation's highest office, with Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate.

Kansas City native Sarah McCammon, NPR's national political correspondent and co-host of The NPR Politics Podcast, was in Milwaukee this week to cover the RNC.

She told KCUR's Up To Date that the GOP appeared very unified behind President Trump as a candidate throughout the entire week. However, she doesn't know whether Trump successfully set a new tone to appeal to swing voters during his historically lengthy speech at the conclusion of the convention.

"He seemed to go off-script, and frankly it was just a really long speech that sounded a lot like the Trump we've known for a long time, which was contrary to expectations," said McCammon.

"It was supposed to be a deeply personal speech — and there were moments like that — but a lot of it sounded like Trump from 2015."

Tags
Up To Date PodcastDonald TrumpRepublican National ConventionGOPPresidential Politics
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now