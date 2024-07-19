Recapping the 2024 Republican National Convention with NPR's Sarah McCammon

The 2024 Republican National Convention came to an end on Thursday after the GOP nominated former President Donald Trump for the nation's highest office, with Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate.

Kansas City native Sarah McCammon, NPR's national political correspondent and co-host of The NPR Politics Podcast, was in Milwaukee this week to cover the RNC.

She told KCUR's Up To Date that the GOP appeared very unified behind President Trump as a candidate throughout the entire week. However, she doesn't know whether Trump successfully set a new tone to appeal to swing voters during his historically lengthy speech at the conclusion of the convention.

"He seemed to go off-script, and frankly it was just a really long speech that sounded a lot like the Trump we've known for a long time, which was contrary to expectations," said McCammon.

"It was supposed to be a deeply personal speech — and there were moments like that — but a lot of it sounded like Trump from 2015."

