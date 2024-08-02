1A's Jenn White coming to Kansas City for TED Talk on American democracy

Jenn White is the host of the public radio program 1A, which airs on KCUR 89.3 on weekdays at 10 a.m. right after Up To Date.

White will be in Kansas City on Friday, Aug. 2 to give her first ever TED talk at TEDxKC. In the talk, she'll take a sobering look at the precarious state of American democracy and discuss how that democracy opened doors for her family.

White said to KCUR that specific policies that passed during the lifetime of her parents "re-wrote my family story."

"Things like the Civil Rights Act, it changed the trajectory of my family's experience in this country," White says. "And it's something that I look to when I'm feeling discouraged or disillusioned about our country's democracy and its strength or lack thereof."

