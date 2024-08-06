© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Polls close at 7 p.m. Find live election results for Missouri and Kansas here.
Up To Date

Prosecutors to file charges in raid on Kansas newspaper against former Marion police chief

By Brian Ellison,
Sireen Abayazid
Published August 6, 2024 at 4:27 PM CDT
A man sits inside a radio studio near a microphone and appears to be listening.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Bernie Rhodes, attorney for the Marion County Recorder, in the studio of KCUR's Up To Date on Aug. 15, 2023.

The former police chief of Marion, Kansas, will face criminal charges for his role in a raid of the Marion County Record. The raid made national headlines last year and drew attention from state investigators and First Amendment advocates.

It's been one year since Marion police, led by then-Police Chief Gideon Cody, raided the town's local newspaper. Now, Cody is facing criminal charges for obstruction of judicial process.

The Record was raided over a tip that police claimed was illegally obtained. A few days after the raid, the warrant was withdrawn due to insufficient evidence.

Two special prosecutors filed a 124-page report analyzing the search warrants for the newspaper raid and the events that followed. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett and Riley County Attorney Barry Wilkerson say Cody is the only person charged in connection to the raid on Aug. 11, 2023.

Bernie Rhodes, the Marion County record's attorney who spoke with KCUR's Up To Date, said Cody's charge comes from a conversation Cody had with Kari Newell, the subject of the tip. In the conversation, Cody asked Newell to destroy text messages with him.

"If you piece together the pieces in the report, it's clear that's what they're charging him with: asking a witness to destroy evidence to cover up wrongdoing by Gideon Cody, " Rhodes said.

Cody resigned from his position as police chief in October last year, after body-cam footage surfaced of him looking through files at the Record with his name on them. He also faces a civil suit from the Marion County Record for damages.

  • Bernie Rhodes, attorney at law
Tags
Up To Date PodcastMarion County RecordNewspaperscrime
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Sireen Abayazid
Sireen Abayazid is the Up To Date intern. She is a native of Omaha and a recent graduate of Mizzou, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Email her at sabayazid@kcur.org.
See stories by Sireen Abayazid
