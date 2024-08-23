Recapping an eventful week at the 2024 Democratic National Convention

After four days in Chicago, the 2024 Democratic National Convention concluded with Vice President Kamala Harris accepting her party's nomination for president.

Kansas City, Missouri, state Rep. Ashley Aune, who served as a delegate, said the energy in the United Center all week was incredible.

"Being in the room when Joe Biden gave his something of a farewell speech, and also listening to all of the other incredible rhetoric that we heard all week long — whether it was from the Obamas and Michelle telling us to do something, or it was Kamala last night who brought down the house with the level of patriotism and passion that she delivered," Aune said. "It was absolutely life changing for me."

Robert Rowland, a professor of rhetoric and political communication at the University of Kansas, analyzes the public speaking of politicians like Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama for a living. He told KCUR he believes one message in particular from Harris' speech was very effective.

"Our similarities are more important than our differences. We're all patriots," Rowland said. "It was striking to hear so many different Democrats emphasize their commitment to American patriotism."