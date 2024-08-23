© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Recapping an eventful week at the 2024 Democratic National Convention

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published August 23, 2024 at 3:50 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak on the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.
Kent Nishimura
/
AP/Pool The New York Times
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak on the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.

After a week of festivities in Chicago, the Democratic National Convention came to a close last night as Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for president. We spoke with a Missouri delegate and a rhetoric professor to recap the event.

After four days in Chicago, the 2024 Democratic National Convention concluded with Vice President Kamala Harris accepting her party's nomination for president.

Kansas City, Missouri, state Rep. Ashley Aune, who served as a delegate, said the energy in the United Center all week was incredible.

"Being in the room when Joe Biden gave his something of a farewell speech, and also listening to all of the other incredible rhetoric that we heard all week long — whether it was from the Obamas and Michelle telling us to do something, or it was Kamala last night who brought down the house with the level of patriotism and passion that she delivered," Aune said. "It was absolutely life changing for me."

Robert Rowland, a professor of rhetoric and political communication at the University of Kansas, analyzes the public speaking of politicians like Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama for a living. He told KCUR he believes one message in particular from Harris' speech was very effective.

"Our similarities are more important than our differences. We're all patriots," Rowland said. "It was striking to hear so many different Democrats emphasize their commitment to American patriotism."

Tags
Up To Date PodcastDemocratic National ConventionDemocratsElectionsPresidential PoliticspoliticsGovernment
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now