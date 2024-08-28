© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Nicholas Kristof's new book reflects on 'Chasing Hope' while reporting across the world

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published August 28, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
During his career, New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof has reported from the Tiananmen Square protests in China, the Darfur genocide in Sudan and the Yemeni Civil War. The two-time Pulitzer Prize winner joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss his new book, "Chasing Hope."

Nicholas Kristoff is a reporter’s reporter: He’s traveled the world for The New York Times in search of stories that need attention, but often have been overlooked in the rush of daily headlines. He details his long career in journalism in his new memoir "Chasing Hope: A Reporter's Life."

His reporting has taken him to every corner of the Earth, from confrontations with warlords in multiple African countries to reporting in the middle of the Tiananmen Square protests. He has even gone back to his roots by returning to his Oregon hometown to cover the addiction and despair facing that community.

But even after all he’s seen, he remains unwaveringly optimistic about the potential for better days ahead.

"I have spent a lot of my life pretty scared, yes," Kristof told KCUR's Up To Date. "But you know, I think what drives it is this sense of purpose, this capacity to make a difference."

Up To Date PodcastjournalismConflictwarpolitics
