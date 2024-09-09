The Moth will bring its 'story slam' open mic night to Kansas City

The Moth's popular storytelling open-mic nights, known as StorySLAMs, are coming to Kansas City. The first event will be held Thursday, Sept. 12, at Knuckleheads.

Every StorySLAM has its own theme, which is advertised ahead of time. Then, 10 volunteers are selected to share true, 5-minute stories tied to the night's theme. The theme for Kansas City's edition is "firsts."

If people have a story that could go with that theme, "buy a ticket and show up," The Moth director and producer Chloe Salmon explained to KCUR on Monday. "You can put your name in our hat for a chance to tell that story."

The Moth Radio Hour airs on Wednesday and Saturday evenings on KCUR, and the storytelling nonprofit's main stage event came to Kansas City just last year. Now, fans and storytellers will have regular opportunities to attend these live events.

"We look for cities that have communities who are really excited to have us at our main stage shows and who also have stories to share," Salmon said. "Kansas City is going to be our 28th StorySLAM city."

