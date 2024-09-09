© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

The Moth will bring its 'story slam' open mic night to Kansas City

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published September 9, 2024 at 4:46 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Lauren Partain
/
The Moth
Kansas City is the 28th American city to host a monthly StorySLAM event.

The Moth's monthly storytelling open mic events, known as StorySLAMs, are coming to Kansas City, starting with a Sept. 12 date at Knuckleheads. The theme for this edition is "firsts."

The Moth's popular storytelling open-mic nights, known as StorySLAMs, are coming to Kansas City. The first event will be held Thursday, Sept. 12, at Knuckleheads.

Every StorySLAM has its own theme, which is advertised ahead of time. Then, 10 volunteers are selected to share true, 5-minute stories tied to the night's theme. The theme for Kansas City's edition is "firsts."

If people have a story that could go with that theme, "buy a ticket and show up," The Moth director and producer Chloe Salmon explained to KCUR on Monday. "You can put your name in our hat for a chance to tell that story."

The Moth Radio Hour airs on Wednesday and Saturday evenings on KCUR, and the storytelling nonprofit's main stage event came to Kansas City just last year. Now, fans and storytellers will have regular opportunities to attend these live events.

"We look for cities that have communities who are really excited to have us at our main stage shows and who also have stories to share," Salmon said. "Kansas City is going to be our 28th StorySLAM city."

  • Chloe Salmon, director and producer of The Moth
Tags
Up To Date Podcaststorytellingeventspublic radio
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now