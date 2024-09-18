© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Taylor Swift speaker series is kicking off at KU. Here's a preview

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published September 18, 2024 at 3:33 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) kisses Taylor Swift after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22.
John Locher
/
Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) kisses Taylor Swift after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22.

The University of Kansas speaker series, which begins Wednesday, will center Taylor Swift to explain and explore ideas in economics, literature, political science and more.

There's no denying the cultural impact of Taylor Swift — Kansas City's semi-resident pop star — over the last few years.

She's breaking records by the handful in her music career. Her attendance at Chiefs games and relationship with tight end Travis Kelce has been attributed to spikes in NFL viewership. And when the Eras Tour comes to town, it brings an economic bump with it.

It's the kind of impact that gets college courses modeled after it — which, of course, it has. The University of Kansas is among a number of schools offering classes based on Swif.

And now, researchers at KU have organized a multidisciplinary speaker series themed after Swift.

Throughout the six-lecture series, professors and researchers will explore concepts of journalism, economics, sociology, public opinion, music and literature through the lens of Swift's music and cultural footprint. It may seem silly and fun, but professors say it helps students retain academic ideas.

"I think that's the thing we want to take away — is that pop culture is not something that's a set aside. It helps shape our wider society," said Steve Bien-Aimé, assistant professor of journalism at the University of Kansas.

  • Misty Heggeness, associate professor of economics and public affairs at the University of Kansas
  • Steve Bien-Aimé, assistant professor of journalism in the William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communications at KU
Tags
Up To Date PodcastTaylor SwiftKansas CityMissouriMusicUniversity of Kansas
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now