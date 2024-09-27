© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

A return on investment is coming to De Soto residents fatigued by Panasonic construction

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published September 27, 2024 at 10:43 AM CDT
All kinds of infrastructure developments are being made out in De Soto, like this new roundabout at 103rd & Astra Parkway.
Clarkson Construction
All kinds of infrastructure projects are underway in De Soto, Kansas, such as this new roundabout at 103rd and Astra Parkway.

Residents in De Soto, Kansas, are being affected by major infrastructure improvements spurred by the construction of a Panasonic battery plant. With $250 million in public works projects underway, community members are experiencing "construction fatigue," but city leaders say they're already seeing a return on investment from construction of the 300-acre battery factory.

The city of De Soto, Kansas, is undergoing major infrastructure changes alongside the construction of Panasonic’s nearly five-million square foot electric battery plant.

“Evergy is constructing a massive amount of power infrastructure in town that's really causing an impact,” De Soto City Manager Mike Brungardt told KCUR’s Up To Date. Some corridors in town are also getting sewer expansions, he said.

Traffic caused by nearly 3,000 workers building the battery plant south of Kansas Highway 10 is adding to “construction fatigue,” Mayor Rick Walker added.

The multi-billion-dollar plant situated in a city with roughly 6,000 people is the largest economic development project in Kansas history, one Gov. Laura Kelly has called “transformational.”

In spite of the construction burnout, De Soto residents will soon see a return on investment through a 30% reduction in the city’s mil rate, Walker said.

“That's the largest reduction in our history, and likely in the state of Kansas,” the mayor said. “But what that means to our average homeowner, that even though their appraised property value might have went up seven or eight percent, their city tax bill is going to go down about 25%. So the average home in DeSoto is looking at a savings of $175 to $200 in their tax bill."

  • Rick Walker, mayor, De Soto, Kan.
  • Mike Brungardt, city manager, De Soto, Kan.
Up To Date PodcastKansasDe SotoPanasonicinfrastructureEconomic DevelopmentJohnson County
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
