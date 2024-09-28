The Plaza's new owners want to transform the district. Here's what's changing

It's been about three months since Ray Washburne and his business partners bought the Country Club Plaza, and the beginnings of a huge transformation are already underway in the iconic Kansas City shopping district.

HP Village Management, which owns the Plaza, released renderings last week of its new vision for the area, which includes more local restaurants and a shuffling of storefronts, along with significant structural changes such as brick roads and updated facades.

"You walk by where the Nike store is, and it was a 1960s kind of design. And a lot of the facades of the Plaza just lost the look and feel," Washburne said. "So we're going to go back and make it look like it should look. So much of the architecture just got away from the original vision."

Those upgrades may not start for a year or more, Washburne told KCUR's Up To Date, but the area has been freshened up in the meantime. Visitors may notice power-washed sidewalks and newly painted, well-lit parking garages.

