NPR Life Kit creator has tips to 'Be Your Own Best Life Partner’

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published October 17, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Elissa Nadworny
Meghan Keane is the creator of the NPR self-improvement podcast Life Kit.

In her new book "Party of One: Be Your Own Best Life Partner," NPR producer Meghan Keane demystifies several myths our culture perpetuates about romantic relationships. She also provides tools to learn how to nurture the most important relationship we’ll ever have — with ourselves.

Growing up, Meghan Keane always assumed she would meet the love of her life at some point. Definitely by the time she hit 30. Then 30 came and went.

She wondered if she was doing something wrong; was it her fault she was still single?

Keane told KCUR's Up To Date that she realized her perceptions of romantic love were harmful to her wellbeing during the pandemic, when she was no longer able to use dating as a distraction.

"We're conditioned to want a partnership, to strive for marriage, but as soon as we don't have that at an 'appropriate age,' we're told to feel bad," Keane says.

Keane, who is the creator and managing producer of the NPR self-improvement podcast Life Kit, was tried of feeling the shame that society puts on singles to be "a certain way." So she decided to write a book about it.

In "Party of One: Be Your Own Best Life Partner," Keane myth-busts modern societal notions of marriage and romantic partnerships. Paired with illustrations by NPR Art Director LA Johnson, Keane also gives readers the tools to live their best single life.

"We all can feel good about the life that we have in front of us. We're not in a waiting room to then get into a relationship," Keane says. "We all deserve to feel good about ourselves right now, no matter what our relationship status might be."

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Claudia Brancart
As a producer for Up To Date, I create sound-rich talk show segments about the individuals and communities that call Kansas City home. Whether it’s a poet, a business owner or a local lawmaker, I seek out diverse voices to help break down the biggest stories of the day. After listening to the show, I want Up To Date listeners to feel informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. You can reach me at claudiab@kcur.org
