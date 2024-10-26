ArtsKC is dropping $10 tickets to make cultural events more accessible in Kansas City

The Drop is a new program from ArtsKC that helps people in the Kansas City community with affordable access to the arts.

Every month, the program drops $10 tickets to arts experiences around the metro — including workshops, concerts, musicals, museum tickets and more.

Among their current partners are Ensemble Iberica, the KC Rep, Lyric Opera, Nelson-Atkins, and Starlight Theatre.

Membership is free, and you can learn more about it here.

"Really what we're trying to do is roll out the red carpet for those that traditionally don't have access due to confronting a variety of barriers," said ArtsKC CEO Dana Knapp.

"And cost is one (barrier), but also a sense of belonging, transportation and proximity. Then also, just the awareness that the activities are occurring and also that these activities are for them."

