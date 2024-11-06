Kansas City survivors work to get cancer patients the community and support they really need

An estimated 39% of people will develop cancer, but finding the personalized support a patient needs outside of doctor's appointments can be a challenge.

When Liz Benditt first began her long journey with cancer — which includes six diagnoses in 10 years — she was surrounded by friends and family.

"People were giving me lasagnas and pink T-shirts, and 'My Tatas Tried to Kill Me' hats," Benditt said. "This is so well meaning, but really what I need is, like, an ice pack that won't leak through my clothes."

Benditt realized she wasn't alone after surveying other cancer survivors about the most wanted and most received gifts. Most requested were items like lip balm, lotion and ice packs. But most gifted items were things like food and flowers.

Balm Box A mastectomy care package from the Balm Box featuring an under-the-arm pillow support, seatbelt pillow and icepack.

"Here's this real disconnect between what people want and need and what they're getting," Benditt said.

So, Benditt founded the Balm Box, which offers a line of functional care packages for cancer patients.

When Marline Azevedo was diagnosed with breast cancer at 34 years old, she had family and community support. But Azevedo found herself in a dark place after going from a barrage of doctor appointments and treatments to only quarterly check-ins with an oncologist.

"It felt kind of lonely," Azevedo said. "I needed somewhere that could relate to me in my cancer journey."

First she tried a Facebook group but found it overwhelming and not focused.

Then Azevedo discovered Gilda's Club Kansas City, the local branch of a nonprofit named in honor of Saturday Night Live comedian Gilda Radner. The group offers education, counseling and support, resource referral, and social connections for anyone with cancer and their loved ones.

The courses offered online and in person are all led or supervised by licensed mental health providers, says Gilda's Club Kansas City Executive Director Siobhan McLaughlin Lesley, and the courses are free.

"The cost of cancer was just so expensive," Azevedo said. "I didn't have to think of another way to try to pay for these resources that I got to help me get out of those dark feelings."

