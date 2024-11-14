© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Jackson County could lose $70 million in COVID funds if officials can't agree on how to use it

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published November 14, 2024 at 3:30 PM CST
The Jackson County Courthouse in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
The Jackson County Courthouse in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act needs to be directed by Dec. 31 — or be forfeited and given back to the federal government. But for months, the Jackson County Legislature and County Executive Frank White have been in a standoff over how to use their final $70 million.

Time is running out for Jackson County officials to figure out how to use millions in federal COVID relief funding.

For months, the Jackson County Legislature and County Executive Frank White Jr. have been in a standoff over where the $70 million should go. Local governments must direct all federal aid by Dec. 31, or else forfeit the money.

A majority of Jackson County legislators want to spend the money on community groups and infrastructure. But White wants much of the money to go toward renovations to a building the county previously bought at 1300 Washington St.

And even though the Legislature passed an ordinance allocating the money last week, there's a chance the process could be stalled.

"I would fully expect (White) to veto the ordinance," Anderson told KCUR's Up To Date.

Anderson voted against the measure, in part because it didn't get a necessary sign-off from the finance department. Legislator Sean Smith says that's because White's administration blocked the process.

Smith says it's unlikely Jackson County would get an extension to the year-end deadline.

"I firmly believe that the only way it works out is to have the administration get behind what the majority of the legislature has passed and give us the resources we need to do this in a lawful manner," Smith said.

  • Sean Smith, 6th District, Jackson County Legislature
  • Jalen Anderson, 1st District At-Large, Jackson County Legislature
Up To Date PodcastJackson CountyFrank WhiteCOVID-19Government
