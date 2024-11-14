© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Up To Date

Kansas-based YouTuber Mr. Beat explores how the Supreme Court shaped democracy

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published November 14, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Susan Walsh
/
AP

Lawrence, Kansas, educator Matt Beat, who goes by the name Mr. Beat and produces videos about American history, will be in Kansas City on Thursday to discuss his book "The Power of Our Supreme Court."

If you spend time in the American history corner of YouTube, there’s a good chance that you have watched a video from Matt Beat, also known as Mr. Beat. (Not to be confused with MrBeast.)

The Lawrence-based educator published a book last year titled "The Power of Our Supreme Court: How Supreme Court Cases Shape Democracy." He'll be at the Kansas City Library's Plaza branch on Thursday, Nov. 14 for a conversation about the book, which spotlights 100 highly consequential Supreme Court cases and their impacts on our democracy and society.

"Most of the cases that are important in my view, these 100 cases that I chose, deal with stuff that is relevant to us," Beat told KCUR's Up To Date. "And when we think about the average American, what we care about freedoms, civil rights and civil liberties."

  • Matt Beat, YouTuber and author

The Power of Our Supreme Court: How Supreme Court Cases Shape Democracy, 6 p.m. Thursday Nov. 14 at the Kansas City Public Library Plaza Branch, 4801 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64112.

Up To Date PodcastU.S. Supreme CourtGovernmentLawWashington D.C.
