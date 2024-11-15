A new album features rare Kansas City recordings from jazz legend Charlie Parker

A new record from Charlie Parker is out now — yes, you read that right.

Several rare recordings of the Kansas City jazz saxophonist were put together for the album “Charlie Parker: Bird in Kansas City.” It features tracks that have otherwise gone unheard in the general public for generations.

Chuck Haddix, a curator with the Marr Sound Archives and the host of th Fish Fry on KCUR 89.3, co-produced and wrote the liner notes for the record. He is holding a release party event at UMKC this Saturday.

"You know, the thing of it is, (Parker) was a great improviser. That was his thing," Haddix told Up To Date.

"He changed everything. And you know, Charlie Parker is one of the most significant figures in the history of music. There's music before Charlie Parker, and then there's music after Charlie Parker."



Chuck Haddix, "Fish Fry" host and Marr Sound Archives curator

Bird in Kansas City, 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at Miller Nichols Learning Center, 800 E. 51st Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64110.