Up To Date

A new album features rare Kansas City recordings from jazz legend Charlie Parker

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published November 15, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Charles Parker Jr., nicknamed "Bird" or "Yardbird", was an American jazz saxophonist, band leader and composer.
Courtesy of Gregory Carrol
A collection of rare recordings from jazz legend Charlie Parker are featured on the new album "Charlie Parker: Bird in Kansas City." The tracks were all recorded in Kansas City in the 1940s and 1950s.

A new record from Charlie Parker is out now — yes, you read that right.

Several rare recordings of the Kansas City jazz saxophonist were put together for the album “Charlie Parker: Bird in Kansas City.” It features tracks that have otherwise gone unheard in the general public for generations.

Chuck Haddix, a curator with the Marr Sound Archives and the host of th Fish Fry on KCUR 89.3, co-produced and wrote the liner notes for the record. He is holding a release party event at UMKC this Saturday.

"You know, the thing of it is, (Parker) was a great improviser. That was his thing," Haddix told Up To Date.

"He changed everything. And you know, Charlie Parker is one of the most significant figures in the history of music. There's music before Charlie Parker, and then there's music after Charlie Parker."

  • Chuck Haddix, "Fish Fry" host and Marr Sound Archives curator

Bird in Kansas City, 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at Miller Nichols Learning Center, 800 E. 51st Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64110.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastMusicjazzCharlie ParkerArts & Culture
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
