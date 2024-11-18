A new Kansas-manufactured gun has to be unlocked with a special ring to fire

Free State Firearms, LLC hopes its new safety-conscious handgun will reduce the number of unauthorized people accessing the pistol and accidental discharges.

More than 40% of U.S. households with guns report not securely storing the weapons, making them accessible to minors and thieves.

The Baldwin City company has manufactured a 9mm, 1911 handgun with RFID (radio frequency identification) technology that allows only authorized users fitted with a corresponding ring to fire the weapon.

When the ring meets the pistol in a natural firing grip, the weapon instantly unlocks. RFID does not require any personal data to be stored, which has been a major concern for some gun owners.

People living with someone in mental crisis or children, private security guards, and corrections officers are their intended customers, according to Tom Holland, president of Free State Firearms, LLC.

"You many want to consider a firearm like ours. A little bit of additional peace of mind, so that in case the firearm should fall into the wrong hands, you can avoid an unintended tragic consequence," Holland told KCUR's Up To Date.

