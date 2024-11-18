© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

A new Kansas-manufactured gun has to be unlocked with a special ring to fire

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published November 18, 2024 at 4:30 PM CST
Free State Firearms, LLC
Free State Firearms, LLC created a gun equipped with technology that only allows authorized users to fire the weapon.

A new handgun on the market aims to reduce incidents of unauthorized firearms use. Free State Firearms, LLC, a Kansas company, is using RFID technology in a 9mm pistol to ensure only an authorized user is able to fire the weapon.

Free State Firearms, LLC hopes its new safety-conscious handgun will reduce the number of unauthorized people accessing the pistol and accidental discharges.

More than 40% of U.S. households with guns report not securely storing the weapons, making them accessible to minors and thieves.

The Baldwin City company has manufactured a 9mm, 1911 handgun with RFID (radio frequency identification) technology that allows only authorized users fitted with a corresponding ring to fire the weapon.

When the ring meets the pistol in a natural firing grip, the weapon instantly unlocks. RFID does not require any personal data to be stored, which has been a major concern for some gun owners.

People living with someone in mental crisis or children, private security guards, and corrections officers are their intended customers, according to Tom Holland, president of Free State Firearms, LLC.

"You many want to consider a firearm like ours. A little bit of additional peace of mind, so that in case the firearm should fall into the wrong hands, you can avoid an unintended tragic consequence," Holland told KCUR's Up To Date.

Up To Date PodcastKansasLocal Businessgunsgun violencesafetyfirearms
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
