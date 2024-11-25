© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

5 Questions: Bob Kendrick of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

By Steve Kraske,
Zach WilsonHalle Jackson
Published November 25, 2024 at 1:54 PM CST
A man wearing a plaid sports jacket stands in front of a brick entryway. Above the entryway is a sign that reads "NLBM, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum."
Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri.

Bob Kendrick is the president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Today, he caught up with host Steve Kraske as a part of Up To Date's new "5 Questions" segment.

Kansas City has no shortage of civic leaders, authors, artists and activists. Many are frequent guests of Up To Date, where we catch up with their work and expertise.

But sometimes we just want to have a casual conversation with them, so we ask them five questions.

Today, Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, joined Up To Date to discuss the museum guests he'll never forget. Plus, what he's been reading and streaming these days.

  • Bob Kendrick, president, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum
