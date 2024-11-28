© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

UMKC men's soccer team is in the middle of its deepest postseason run ever

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published November 28, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
UMKC's men's soccer team is one of the final 16 teams remaining in the College Cup tournament.
UMKC
The University of Missouri-Kansas City Roos are one of the 16 remaining teams in the NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament. They'll face off against the Pittsburgh Panthers this Sunday, Dec. 1.

The NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament — also known as the College Cup — determines the national champion for the top tier of collegiate men’s soccer.

With 16 teams remaining out of the 48 that made the tournament, competitors abound from conferences like the Big 10 and the ACC. But you’ll also find the University of Missouri-Kansas City Roos among their ranks.

After defeating the Saint Louis Billikens 2-0 in the first round, and taking down the Missouri State Bears 2-1 in the second round, UMKC is set to face one of the best teams in the country in the Pittsburgh Panthers on Sunday.

Head Coach Ryan Pore told KCUR's Up To Date that this year's team is talented in all facets of the game.

"I think we're really talented in certain positions, up the middle, center, back, center, mid. I think we have guys that can score goals," Pore said. "I think we're over 50 goals for the year, and so that keeps you in any game."

  • Ryan Pore, head coach of the UMKC men's soccer team
