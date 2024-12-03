© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

This Lee's Summit mom says that parenting is 'more complicated' than it used to be

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published December 3, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Kristin Ruthstrom said she appreciates the surgeon general acknowledging that raising kids is hard. The mom of three said parenting is more complicated than when she grew up.
Claudia Brancart
Kristin Ruthstrom said she appreciates the surgeon general acknowledging that raising kids is hard. The mom of three said parenting is more complicated than when she grew up.

Raising kids is harder now than 10-15 years ago, so much so that the U.S. Surgeon General issued a health advisory about parenting. A Kansas City mental health expert and parent discuss the modern day challenges to raising children.

Raising children is one of the most important jobs in our society, and it has also become increasingly stressful. This fall, America’s chief medical doctor, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, issued an advisory stating that parenting is a health hazard.

He called on policymakers, parents and community members to do better.

Kristin Ruthstrom, a mother of three from Lee's Summit, told KCUR's Up To Date that being a parent is "more complicated" now than it was for her parents.

"I think it is the huge amount of information and or misinformation that is coming at us that we have to sift through, that we have to analyze, then we have to decide if we are going to implement it for our family," Ruthstrom said

According to the surgeon general's report, nearly 70% of parents point to technology and social media as major stressors making raising children more difficult.

Like never before, caregivers are inundated with parenting books, medical news, apps, podcasts and more providing recommendations and do's and don'ts when raising kids.

“At some point in time we lost the focus of doing our best, to being the best,” said Tim DeWeese, director of the Johnson County Mental Health Center.

DeWeese said the surgeon general’s advisory helps generate conversations about problems facing our society.

Tags
Up To Date Podcastmental healthstressparentingparentskidsyouth
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now