Up To Date

5 Questions: Lindsey Rood-Clifford of Starlight Theatre

By Steve Kraske,
Josh MarvineClaudia Brancart
Published December 4, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Starlight Theatre
Lindsey Rood-Clifford is the president and CEO of Starlight Theatre in Kansas City's Swope Park.

Lindsey Rood-Clifford is the president and CEO of Starlight Theatre in Kansas City's Swope Park. She caught up with KCUR's Steve Kraske as part of Up To Date's new series "5 Questions."

Kansas City has no shortage of civic leaders, authors, artists and activists. Many are frequent guests on KCUR's Up To Date, where we catch up on their work and expertise.

But sometimes, we just want to have a casual conversation with them, so we ask them five questions, or maybe a few more.

Lindsey Rood-Clifford, president and CEO of Starlight Theatre, joined Up To Date to discuss the joys and challenges of heading one of the city's premiere cultural institutions, plus, what she's been reading and streaming these days.

Up To Date PodcastArts & CultureStarlight TheaterKansas CitytheaterentertainmentMusicculture
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Josh Marvine
Josh is the 2024-2025 Up To Date intern. Email him at jmarvine@kcur.org.
Claudia Brancart
As a producer for Up To Date, I create sound-rich talk show segments about the individuals and communities that call Kansas City home. Whether it’s a poet, a business owner or a local lawmaker, I seek out diverse voices to help break down the biggest stories of the day. After listening to the show, I want Up To Date listeners to feel informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. You can reach me at claudiab@kcur.org
