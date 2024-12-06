Kansas City councilmember says animal control division must focus on enforcement

Kansas City Councilmember Melissa Patterson Hazley says her constituents have voiced "numerous" complaints about KC Pet Project's ability to respond to dangerous animals.

She says irresponsible pet owners aren't facing any consequences. Patterson Hazley told Up To Date residents have told her they got bit by a dog, called KC Pet Project and "it didn't seem like they really cared."

KC Pet Project — whose animal shelter has been highly praised since it opened in 2012 — took over Kansas City's animal control division in 2020. Since then, the nonprofit organization has been criticized for poor responsiveness to animal attacks, lax enforcement of city ordinances, and being too slow to get dangerous animals off the streets. Weeks after a man was mauled to death by a pack of pit bulls, Kansas City officials have signaled they plan to bring the animal control division back under the city.

KC Pet Project's current animal control contract is set to expire in April 2025.

Patterson Hazley says the next iteration of animal control must properly deal with animals "that are attacking other animals, that are attacking people, that are making it uncomfortable to walk on the sidewalk or for kids to ride their bike."

While Patterson Hazley can't say for certain if animal attacks have gotten statistically worse since 2020, her constituents are increasingly concerned.

"At one point, (emails) were on a weekly basis about animals that would just be mismanaged, owners not having consequences," she says.

Patterson Hazley says enforcement should be a priority as the city decides how to move forward with animal control.

"We need to think carefully about when is appropriate time to turn the consequences on so that we can actually change behavior," she says.

KC Pet Project maintains they are one of the "most respected animal control programs in the nation." A spokesperson told KCUR they hope to continue to provide animal control services to the city in the future.

The city's Neighborhood Planning and Development Committee will discuss whether to bring animal control services back in-house on Tuesday, December 10 at 1:30 at City Hall. The hearing will be open for public comment. Patterson Hazley encourages residents to show up and voice their opinions.

"We do want to hear from you," she says.

