Brush Creek has a reputation for being dirty and poorly maintained. Kansas City is working to clean it

Kansas City's Brush Creek is well known for its unpleasant odor and its foggy, brown waters. The city is currently undergoing a project to drain and clean the creek, and workers have already found some surprising things.

A post on City Manager Brian Platt's X page revealed that workers had found two cars. Shopping carts are also abundant — but the amount of silt and dirt is perhaps even more shocking.

Andy Shively, the deputy director of water services in Kansas City, told KCUR's Brandon Azim that there is enough silt to "fill Arrowhead Stadium and be 150 feet tall."

