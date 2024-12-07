Mayor Quinton Lucas accused of using nonprofit to pay for travel in possible violation of city gift ban

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has used a nonprofit to pay for Super Bowl tickets, flights and more, possibly violating the city's ban on elected officials receiving gifts valued at over $200.

A new report from the Missouri Independent's Allison Kite highlights expenditures by the mayor and his former chief of staff Morgan Said paid for by the Mayors Corps of Progress for a Greater Kansas City, Inc. Former Mayor Sly James, Lucas' predecessor, used the nonprofit to bring speakers to events on economic development in Kansas City.

The mayor's shift in how the nonprofit is being used has raised ethical questions about whether he is trying to circumvent the city's gift ban, Kite told KCUR.

"You have this question of, well, is this fund being used so that people can curry favor with the mayor or get around the (city's prohibition) on officials receiving gifts over $200?"

