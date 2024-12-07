© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Mayor Quinton Lucas accused of using nonprofit to pay for travel in possible violation of city gift ban

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published December 7, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST
A man wearing a blue suit jacket, looks off camera in an office space. He's listening to someone off-camera.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas appeared on KCUR's Up To Date on June 30, 2023.

A new report from the Missouri Independent shows that Lucas received tens of thousands of dollars to pay for travel, Super Bowl tickets and more from the nonprofit Mayors Corps of Progress for a Greater Kansas City Inc.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has used a nonprofit to pay for Super Bowl tickets, flights and more, possibly violating the city's ban on elected officials receiving gifts valued at over $200.

A new report from the Missouri Independent's Allison Kite highlights expenditures by the mayor and his former chief of staff Morgan Said paid for by the Mayors Corps of Progress for a Greater Kansas City, Inc. Former Mayor Sly James, Lucas' predecessor, used the nonprofit to bring speakers to events on economic development in Kansas City.

The mayor's shift in how the nonprofit is being used has raised ethical questions about whether he is trying to circumvent the city's gift ban, Kite told KCUR.

"You have this question of, well, is this fund being used so that people can curry favor with the mayor or get around the (city's prohibition) on officials receiving gifts over $200?"

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
