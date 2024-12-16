© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

These 2 nonprofit leaders won the Pinnacle Prize for improving the lives of Kansas Citians

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published December 16, 2024 at 4:02 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Mariya Goodbrake (left) and Star Palmer (right) are this year's Pinnacle Prize winners for their commitment improving the lives of Kansas Citians.
/
Pinnacle Prize

Mariya Goodbrake and Star Palmer, founders of Global FC and Our Spot KC, are this year's winners of the Pinnacle Prize award. The award is given to young visionaries who make significant contributions to improve Kansas Citians' quality of life.

Mariya Goodbrake and Star Palmer both recognized unmet needs in the Kansas City community and found ways to act.

Goodbrake and Palmer are the founders of Global FC and Our Spot KC, nonprofit organizations that support youth refugees and the LGBTQ communities, respectively, in Kansas City.

And this year, they both won the Pinnacle Prize — an annual award given to young leaders who are making a significant impact in the community. Each recipient receives a $100,000 check with no strings attached.

“They reflect individuals who have committed their lives to doing work that's really hard, that is challenging, that is controversial, that may not be, particularly at this point in time, politically favorable. In some ways they are counter-cultural,” said Maurice Watson, advisor to Ann Baum, who is one of the philanthropists behind the Pinnacle Prize.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas CityNonprofitsrefugeesLGBTQ+youthYouth Sportssoccer
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now