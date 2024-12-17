© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas City's Syrian community hopes to rebuild their country after the Assad regime

By Steve Kraske,
Josh Marvine
Published December 17, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Fariz Turkmani discusses how Syrians in Kansas City feel about the end of the Syrian Civil War. He's wearing a green sweatshirt with the flag of the Syrian Opposition on it.
Josh Marvine
/
KCUR
Fariz Turkmani discusses how Syrians in Kansas City feel about the end of the Syrian Civil War.

Leaders from the Syrian community of Kansas City say they are relieved by the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad, following a 13-year civil war. "We ask everybody to leave us alone and rebuild our country by ourselves," says the president of Overland Park-based nonprofit Mercy Without Limits.

When Syrian rebels captured Damascus earlier this month, Fariz Turkmani says "it was overwhelming."

"It took way too long," Turkmani told KCUR's Up To Date. "53, 54 years of this same regime, torturing, killing just beyond belief."

Turkmani first arrived in the United States in 1979. He owns and operates a limousine service in Overland Park, and frequently serves as a spokesman for the Kansas City Syrian community.

Turkmani says the fall of the Assad regime has ushered in a period of relief and a chance to voice opinions within Syria. Under Assad, Turkmani said the Syrian people were too afraid to speak out.

"(If) somebody hears something that you said, you're arrested and you're gone forever," Turkmani says. "My mother, God bless her soul, used to say, 'Walls have ears. Don't say anything that you may regret.'"

Mohamad Albadawi, president of the Overland Park-based international charity Mercy Without Limits, has firsthand experience with how the Assad regime treated dissidents.

"I got detained three times by the government, just because I expressed my opinion," Albadawi says.

Albadawi, who moved to the United States in 1981, last visited his family in Syria in 1991. The trip didn't go as planned.

"I stayed one month," Albadawi says. "Three weeks detained by government, and one week with my family."

But Albadawi says even that was lucky. "A lot of people I know, friends of mine, he (Assad) killed in the jails."

Now, Albadawi says, "I try my best to help my country from from here."

Both Albadawi and Turkmani have worked extensively with Syrian refugees in the United States and abroad. Albadawi says Mercy Without Limits has built schools, houses, and water infrastructure for internally-displaced Syrians, and its refugee camps administer aid to over 300,000 people.

Turkmani has focused on aiding Syrian refugees as they arrived in Kansas City. He has helped new arrivals buy cars, find jobs, learn English, and adjust to American life.

"It's a huge challenge," Turkmani says. "We've been able to help them establish better life here."

Now that the war is over, both men are hopeful for Syria's future. "I know lots of people are so optimistic about going back home," Turkmani says.

After a war that has at various points involved Russia, Iran, Turkey, Israel, and even the United States, Albadawi say it is time for the Syrian people to rebuild and determine their own destiny.

"We ask everybody to leave us alone and rebuild our country by ourselves," he says.

  • Fariz Turkmani, Kansas City Syrian community leader
  • Mohamad Albadawi, Mercy Without Limits president and CEO
Tags
Up To Date Talk ShowNewsMiddle EastOverland ParkSyrian RefugeesSyria
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Josh Marvine
Josh is the 2024-2025 Up To Date intern. Email him at jmarvine@kcur.org.
See stories by Josh Marvine
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now