© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas City's Bird Comedy Theater hosting second annual 28-Hour Holiday Telethon

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published December 20, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Two people perform in a comedy sketch at the Bird Comedy Theater in Kansas City, Missouri.
Michael Stoufer
Local comedian and artist West Everts, right, will be performing "West Goes Through Their Photos" for the Bird Comedy Theater's 28-Hour Holiday Telethon.

The fundraiser for the popular comedy club in the Crossroads Arts District runs nonstop from Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 21 at 11 p.m. Local comedians will perform improv, sketch, stand-up, musical numbers and more.

Kansas City is home to a handful of comedy clubs, each with its own personality. One spot that hasn't been around long, but has garnered a lot of attention, is The Bird Comedy Theater in Kansas City's Crossroads Arts District.

On Friday, Dec. 20, The Bird will begin its second annual 28-Hour Holiday Telethon to fundraise money for the theater. And you read that right: 28 hours of nonstop entertainment will be performed by local comedians both in person and online.

The theater's musical director, MacKenzie Reed, says the proceeds from the event will go toward paying local talent, supporting students, and keeping the lights on in what's become a treasured community hub in Kansas City.

"It is a place that has been really meaningful to me and to many of us," Reed told KCUR's Up To Date. "And really it's, it's been a place for people to come in to get experience at the training center and just to get on stage. "

Tags
Up To Date PodcastArts & CultureKansas CityCrossroadscomedyhumor
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Claudia Brancart
As a producer for Up To Date, I create sound-rich talk show segments about the individuals and communities that call Kansas City home. Whether it’s a poet, a business owner or a local lawmaker, I seek out diverse voices to help break down the biggest stories of the day. After listening to the show, I want Up To Date listeners to feel informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. You can reach me at claudiab@kcur.org
See stories by Claudia Brancart
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now