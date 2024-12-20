Kansas City's Bird Comedy Theater hosting second annual 28-Hour Holiday Telethon

Kansas City is home to a handful of comedy clubs, each with its own personality. One spot that hasn't been around long, but has garnered a lot of attention, is The Bird Comedy Theater in Kansas City's Crossroads Arts District.

On Friday, Dec. 20, The Bird will begin its second annual 28-Hour Holiday Telethon to fundraise money for the theater. And you read that right: 28 hours of nonstop entertainment will be performed by local comedians both in person and online.

The theater's musical director, MacKenzie Reed, says the proceeds from the event will go toward paying local talent, supporting students, and keeping the lights on in what's become a treasured community hub in Kansas City.

"It is a place that has been really meaningful to me and to many of us," Reed told KCUR's Up To Date. "And really it's, it's been a place for people to come in to get experience at the training center and just to get on stage. "

