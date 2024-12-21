Jackson County Legislature made a deal to keep federal funds, but the debate isn't over

On Thursday, the Jackson County Legislature finally agreed on a compromise to allocate $70 million in federal funding provided by the American Rescue Plan Act. This compromise came after months of debate and gridlock between members of the legislature.

The $70 million will be used to pay for public salaries, while freeing county funds to spend on public services. The Legislature's decision came at the last minute, as the funds were set to return to the federal government if not allocated by the end of December.

Jackson County residents had voiced frustration with what they viewed as incessant fighting from the Legislature at recent special sessions.

KCUR government and politics reporter Savannah Hawley-Bates said that, while the funds appear safe for now, don't expect the Jackson County Legislature to agree anytime soon on what to actually spend the money on.

"There's still this disagreement, even underneath this compromise," Hawley-Bates said. "I don't know that this compromise has solved anything long term."