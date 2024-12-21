© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Jackson County Legislature made a deal to keep federal funds, but the debate isn't over

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Josh Marvine
Published December 21, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
The Jackson County Courthouse in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
The Jackson County Courthouse in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Months of fighting between Jackson County legislators resolved just in time this week, when the Legislature passed a plan to keep $70 million in federal funding rather than send it back to the government.

On Thursday, the Jackson County Legislature finally agreed on a compromise to allocate $70 million in federal funding provided by the American Rescue Plan Act. This compromise came after months of debate and gridlock between members of the legislature.

The $70 million will be used to pay for public salaries, while freeing county funds to spend on public services. The Legislature's decision came at the last minute, as the funds were set to return to the federal government if not allocated by the end of December.

Jackson County residents had voiced frustration with what they viewed as incessant fighting from the Legislature at recent special sessions.

KCUR government and politics reporter Savannah Hawley-Bates said that, while the funds appear safe for now, don't expect the Jackson County Legislature to agree anytime soon on what to actually spend the money on.

"There's still this disagreement, even underneath this compromise," Hawley-Bates said. "I don't know that this compromise has solved anything long term."

  • Savannah Hawley-Bates, KCUR government and politics reporter
Up To Date Talk Showlocal politicsKansas City Missouri (KCMO)Jackson CountyARPA
