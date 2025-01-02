© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Weather-related closings and delays.
Up To Date

What President Jimmy Carter meant to Kansas City residents

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published January 2, 2025 at 1:50 PM CST
Former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga., on Nov. 3, 2019.
John Amis
/
AP
Former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga., on Nov. 3, 2019.

President Jimmy Carter died at the age of 100 earlier this week. Two Kansas Citians with ties to the 39th president reflect on his impact, during and after his time in office.

President Jimmy Carter passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100 in his small hometown of Plains, Georgia.

The one-term president's administration became defined by the Iran hostage crisis and an energy crisis, but he was later known for his good-hearted career post-White House.

Scott Burnett, a former Jackson County legislator and Carter administration staffer, said the 39th president treated people the way he wanted to be treated.

"He was a serious person, but he was a man that practiced, you know, do unto others as you want others to do unto you," Burnett told KCUR's Up To Date. "And if you were doing okay, if your life was going alright, you never would hear from him. But if you had a problem or had some concern, he would try to help."

  • Scott Burnett, former Jackson County legislator and Carter administration staffer
  • Amy Duncan, organizer of a Carter speaking event at William Jewell College in 1986
