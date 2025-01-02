What President Jimmy Carter meant to Kansas City residents

President Jimmy Carter passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100 in his small hometown of Plains, Georgia.

The one-term president's administration became defined by the Iran hostage crisis and an energy crisis, but he was later known for his good-hearted career post-White House.

Scott Burnett, a former Jackson County legislator and Carter administration staffer, said the 39th president treated people the way he wanted to be treated.

"He was a serious person, but he was a man that practiced, you know, do unto others as you want others to do unto you," Burnett told KCUR's Up To Date. "And if you were doing okay, if your life was going alright, you never would hear from him. But if you had a problem or had some concern, he would try to help."

