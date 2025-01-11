© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

A new Nelson-Atkins exhibit traces our pursuit of the cosmos across cultures

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published January 11, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
A page spread from Andreas Cellarius' "Harmonia macrocosmica," published in 1661. The book is a part of the Linda Hall Library's collection and is currently on display as a part of the Nelson-Atkins exhibit "Mapping the Heavens: Art, Astronomy and Exchange between the Islamic Lands and Europe."
Linda Hall Library of Science, Engineering and Technology
/
Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art
A page spread from Andreas Cellarius' "Harmonia macrocosmica," published in 1661. The book is a part of the Linda Hall Library's collection and is currently on display as a part of the Nelson-Atkins exhibit "Mapping the Heavens: Art, Astronomy and Exchange between the Islamic Lands and Europe."

"Mapping the Heavens: Art, Astronomy and Exchange Between the Islamic Lands and Europe" features paintings from the collection of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, rare books from the Linda Hall Library and other sources to tell the story of how scientists across time, place and religion expanded early knowledge of astronomy.

For millennia, scientists and scholars have sought to understand their place in the universe, so they looked up — to the stars.

A new exhibit at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City tells the story of how our astronomical knowledge developed in pursuit of greater meaning. Much of it was only possible due to cross-cultural exchange.

Take one of the books on display, for example: a first edition of Nicolas Copernicus's "De revolutionibus orbium coelestium," printed in 1543. It's the work that first proposed that the Earth orbits the sun, not the other way around. That theory was only possible because of centuries of science by Muslim scientists, whose works were collected and translated in Spain in the 13th century.

"The knowledge of Rome and Greece was preserved and added to in the Islamic world, and then that knowledge was brought back at the beginning of what became the renaissance in Europe, and helped fuel this re examination of what we knew about the natural world in the skies at night," Jason Dean, vice president for collections and public services at the Linda Hall Library, told KCUR's Up To Date.

"Mapping the Heavens" will be on display at the Nelson-Atkins until January 2026. The exhibit is free.

  • Kim Masteller, Curator of South and Southeast Asian Art, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art
  • Jason Dean, Vice President for Collections and Public Services, Linda Hall Library
  • Finch Collins, Assistant Curator of Rare Books, Linda Hall Library
Tags
Up To Date PodcastArtArts & CultureBooksThe Nelson-Atkins Museum of ArtastronomyspacehistoryVisual arts
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now