© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

TikTok ban would be an 'astronomical' change for these Kansas City content creators

By Brian Ellison,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published January 15, 2025 at 5:56 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Twin brothers Luke and Paul Harwerth, who use the handle @Twinsauce, generate their entire income through brand and advertisement deals based off their content creation on social media. If the TikTok ban in the U.S. is upheld by the Supreme Court, the Kansas City brothers say they'll lose at least 50% of their market value.
Luke and Paul Harwerth
Twin brothers Luke and Paul Harwerth, who use the handle @Twinsauce, generate their entire income through brand and advertisement deals based off their content creation on social media. If the TikTok ban in the U.S. is upheld by the Supreme Court, the Kansas City brothers say they'll lose at least 50% of their market value.

Ccontent creators in the area are concerned about their livelihoods and Congress' ability to limit free speech if the Supreme Court upholds a ban of the video-sharing app TikTok. Up To Date spoke with Kansas City creator @Andr3wsky and the brothers behind @Twinsauce about their future if the social media app disappears.

President Joe Biden signed into law last year a bipartisan bill that would ban TikTok in the U.S. based on national security concerns unless its Chinese-owned parent company, ByteDance, divests from the company.

The law is slated to go into effect on Jan. 19, but is being challenged in court. The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule this week whether to pause the the ban, overturn it, or uphold it, which could eliminate access to TikTok for an estimated 170 million users in the U.S.

"I think they're making (national security) a bigger concern than it actually is," said Tiktok content creator @Andr3wsky. (Up To Date is not using Andrew's last name due to his professional law career in Kansas City.)

"Obviously, we should have data privacy and protection laws here in the United States — and I'm glad to see Congress finally acting on that, even in this small capacity, even if I believe that their attempts are a little misguided," Andrew said. "But I think the idea that we should be limiting speech as a matter of national security is fraught with concerns."

While many people use TikTok for entertainment, there are an estimated 7 million content creators who utilize the platform to generate income.

For Luke and Paul Harwerth, twin brothers who go by the handle @Twinsauce, content creation on social media is a full time job. The brothers have over 550,000 followers on TikTok, and use their following to negotiate advertising deals, which make up about 60% of their salary.

"The amount of small businesses that have become massive because of this app, and livelihoods changed, lives changed, is astronomical," said Luke Harweth. "It is inspiring to see how it's worked, where places like other apps, it doesn't happen, like we don't see that level of virality, which can be very beneficial to these smaller companies."

  • Luke Harwerth, content creator, @Twinsauce
  • Paul Harwerth, content creator, @Twinsauce
  • Andrew, content creator, @Andr3wsky
Tags
Up To Date Podcastsocial mediaU.S. Supreme CourtKansas City
Stay Connected
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now