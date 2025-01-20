If dating apps give you the ick, this event offers a new way for queer Kansas Citians to meet

Whatever happened to a good, old-fashioned meet cute?

Finding love has become synonymous with dating apps for many Kansas Citians. But Tiffany Watts and Lo Cowan have found that more and more, people don't want to connect online.

Their new event series, "Where To Find Us," offers a different way for Kansas City's LGBTQ+ community to meet and connect.

The premise? Enlist a friend to pitch you to a crowd and make the case why you'd be a great date — "Shark Tank" style. They'll even use a slideshow to make their point. Then, afterwards, you'll have time to meet and connect with potential love interests.

"When you hear somebody else talking about how amazing somebody is, you just kind of want to get to know them," Watts told KCUR's Up To Date. "You just want to kind of approach them after the event and say, 'Hey, you sound really cool. Can we exchange numbers?'"

The next "Where To Find Us" event will take place at Parlor (1707 Locust St.) on Jan. 23.

