Up To Date

Kansas City student musicians showcase their talent on NPR's 'From the Top'

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published January 24, 2025 at 1:10 PM CST
Two people sit inside a radio studio talking at microphones.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Kayla Nelson, left, and Alex Saddler talk about their upcoming appearance on From the Top.

"From The Top," which broadcasts in 45 states, features student musicians from across the country. This week's episode includes some from the Kansas City area. The episode will air on 91.9 Classical KC Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m.

Some of Kansas City's top student musicians are showing off their talent to the nation this week.

The latest episode of "From The Top," an NPR program that features young, classically trained musicians, includes Kansas City students Kayla Nelson, a senior at Liberty North High School who plays the French horn; Alex Saddler, a junior at Blue Springs South High School who plays the flute; and Jacob O'Toole, a senior at Park Hill High School who plays the double bass.

Brayden Miao, a pianist and violinist from Springfield and Hannah Wolkowitz from Chesterfield, near St. Louis, are also featured.

Kayla Nelson (horn), From the Top host Peter Dugan, Brayden Miao (piano), Alex Saddler (flute) and Jacob O'Toole (double bass) recorded their performances at the UMKC Conservatory's White Recital Hall
Young musicians from Kansas City perform for a national audience on NPR's 'From the Top'
From the Top is America’s largest national platform celebrating young, classically trained musicians. In a special Kansas City episode, we'll hear performances by five area musicians.

Each student played a piece of music and was interviewed for the show. For Nelson, being professionally recorded was a new experience.

"All the technology and the process of recording, it's so much different than a live performance," she told KCUR's Up To Date. "So the process was definitely intriguing to kind of walk through from the first time."

KCUR's sister station, 91.9 Classical KC, will air the episode Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m.

  • Kayla Nelson, horn
  • Alex Saddler, flute
Classical KC on KCURKansas CityMusicclassical music
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
