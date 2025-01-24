Kansas City student musicians showcase their talent on NPR's 'From the Top'

Some of Kansas City's top student musicians are showing off their talent to the nation this week.

The latest episode of "From The Top," an NPR program that features young, classically trained musicians, includes Kansas City students Kayla Nelson, a senior at Liberty North High School who plays the French horn; Alex Saddler, a junior at Blue Springs South High School who plays the flute; and Jacob O'Toole, a senior at Park Hill High School who plays the double bass.

Brayden Miao, a pianist and violinist from Springfield and Hannah Wolkowitz from Chesterfield, near St. Louis, are also featured.

Young musicians from Kansas City perform for a national audience on NPR's 'From the Top' From the Top is America’s largest national platform celebrating young, classically trained musicians. In a special Kansas City episode, we'll hear performances by five area musicians.

Each student played a piece of music and was interviewed for the show. For Nelson, being professionally recorded was a new experience.

"All the technology and the process of recording, it's so much different than a live performance," she told KCUR's Up To Date. "So the process was definitely intriguing to kind of walk through from the first time."

KCUR's sister station, 91.9 Classical KC, will air the episode Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m.

