© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas' senior population is growing. How is it protecting its oldest residents?

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published January 27, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Chrisy Khatib (left), deputy director of adult protective services for the Kansas Department for Children and Families and Vanessa Riebli (right), a former assistant district attorney in Johnson County, discuss elder abuse in Kansas.
Elizabeth Ruiz
Chrisy Khatib (left), deputy director of adult protective services for the Kansas Department for Children and Families and Vanessa Riebli (right), a former assistant district attorney in Johnson County, discuss elder abuse in Kansas.

Older adults who must rely on others for basic tasks are more at risk of elder abuse. As the senior population grows, Kansas is working to protect aging adults.

Seniors make up more than 17% of the population in Kansas and are among the fastest growing age demographic in the U.S. That increases the risk of elder abuse, which the Department of Justice says more than 10% of adults over 65 will experience in any given year.

Only one in 12 cases of abuse — which consists of neglect, physical abuse or financial exploitation— are reported. Chrisy Khatib, deputy director of adult protective services at the Kansas Department for Children and Families said cases go unreported due to lack of education about abuse, and sometimes concern by the aging adult that they could further lose their independence.

"What we find is older adults will tolerate greater levels of abuse," Khatib said. "And there's also a lot of shame and embarrassment involved."

Through a grant awarded to the Kansas Health Institute, advocates across the state are working to raise awareness and help promote healthy aging.

"We didn't have an elder abuse statute in Kansas until 2014, so we have come a long way in the last 20 years in protecting our vulnerable population, but we need to do better," said Vanessa Riebli, a former assistant district attorney in Johnson County. "There needs to be awareness which leads to provision so you never have to come to court."

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansasHealthsenior citizensElder Abuse
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now