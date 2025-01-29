Crime and policing are central to Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe's plans for first year

In his address to the Missouri General Assembly this week, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe discussed the start of a comprehensive, multi-phase plan to bolster law enforcement resources and to create harsher penalties for those who commit crimes.

Public safety was a central priority in the governor's first State of the State address. He also discussed plans to eliminate the state income tax, increase support for anti-abortion "Pregnancy Resource Centers," and to improve child care and K-12 education.

Jason Hancock, editor-in-chief of the Missouri Independent, joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss the governor's vision for his first year in office.

