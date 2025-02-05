Nerman Museum brings 2 Missouri artists together for a pop culture extravaganza

Fashion designer Jeremy Scott and painter Katherine Bernhardt may work in different mediums, but the two have a lot in common.

For starters, both are Missourians: Scott was born and raised right here in Kansas City, and Bernhardt across the state in St. Louis.

Both of their work draws inspiration from consumer and popular culture. Their art is also irreverent and embodies this joyful, sort of zest for life.

Now, the two have paired up for "A Match Made a Heaven," an exhibition on view from Feb. 7 to Aug. 3 at the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art at Johnson County Community College.

Bernhardt told KCUR's Up To Date that collaborating with Scott has been fun because "it's a totally different show than usual."

"I mean, this show is so over the top and awesome," she said. "Just like, go for it."

