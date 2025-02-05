© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Nerman Museum brings 2 Missouri artists together for a pop culture extravaganza

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Claudia Brancart
Published February 5, 2025 at 3:44 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Wil Driscoll
/
Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art
The new exhibit "A Match Made in Heaven" pairs looks by Kansas City-born fashion designer Jeremy Scott with paintings by St. Louis-born artist Katherine Bernhardt.

"A Match Made in Heaven" pairs looks by Kansas City-born fashion designer Jeremy Scott with paintings by St. Louis-born artist Katherine Bernhardt. The exhibit runs Feb. 7 through Aug. 3 at Johnson County's Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art.

Fashion designer Jeremy Scott and painter Katherine Bernhardt may work in different mediums, but the two have a lot in common.

For starters, both are Missourians: Scott was born and raised right here in Kansas City, and Bernhardt across the state in St. Louis.

Both of their work draws inspiration from consumer and popular culture. Their art is also irreverent and embodies this joyful, sort of zest for life.

Now, the two have paired up for "A Match Made a Heaven," an exhibition on view from Feb. 7 to Aug. 3 at the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art at Johnson County Community College.

Bernhardt told KCUR's Up To Date that collaborating with Scott has been fun because "it's a totally different show than usual."

"I mean, this show is so over the top and awesome," she said. "Just like, go for it."

Tags
Up To Date PodcastArts & CultureNerman Museum of Contemporary ArtJohnson County Community CollegeJCCCArtfashionpop culture
Stay Connected
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Claudia Brancart
As a producer for KCUR’s Up To Date, I want listeners to leave the show feeling informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. Whether we’re spotlighting the voice of a creative, business owner or lawmaker, I present stories that matter deeply to Kansas City’s diverse communities. Reach me at claudiab@kcur.org.
See stories by Claudia Brancart
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now