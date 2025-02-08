© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas ACLU concerned about ICE's plans for Leavenworth detention center

By Steve Kraske,
Josh Marvine
Published February 8, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Baltimore Field Officer director Matt Elliston listens during a briefing, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Maryland.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Baltimore Field Officer director Matt Elliston listens during a briefing, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Maryland.

The director of the Kansas ACLU says more people need to be aware of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency's proposal to open a privately-run detention facility in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Kansas ACLU director Micah Kubic is concerned about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's proposal for an detention center in Leavenworth, Kansas. The facility would be run by the for-profit prison company CoreCivic, which Kubic says has a "horrific" record.

"I think folks need to know more about the way that people's rights are violated in these sorts of facilities," Kubic says.

CoreCivic ran a private prison in Leavenworth that closed in 2021. Over the course of its existence, the CoreCivic prison faced reports of violence and mismanagement.

Kubic tells KCUR's Up To Date this recent history is cause for concern about any new facility.

"It was notorious, legendary, infamous for the misadministration, for the violence, for the violation of human rights, and just dangerous for both the folks in the facility and the staff as well," Kubic says.

The detention facility has not yet been approved by Leavenworth's local government.

  • Micah Kubic, Kansas ACLU executive director
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Josh Marvine
As the 2024-2025 Up to Date intern, I am passionate about finding diverse stories that allow public radio to serve as a platform for people in our area to share what matters to them. I grew up in the Kansas City metro, graduated from the University of Arkansas, and have previously worked as a producer for KUAF, Northwest Arkansas' NPR affiliate station. Email me at jmarvine@kcur.org.
