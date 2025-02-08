Kansas ACLU concerned about ICE's plans for Leavenworth detention center

Kansas ACLU director Micah Kubic is concerned about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's proposal for an detention center in Leavenworth, Kansas. The facility would be run by the for-profit prison company CoreCivic, which Kubic says has a "horrific" record.

"I think folks need to know more about the way that people's rights are violated in these sorts of facilities," Kubic says.

CoreCivic ran a private prison in Leavenworth that closed in 2021. Over the course of its existence, the CoreCivic prison faced reports of violence and mismanagement.

Kubic tells KCUR's Up To Date this recent history is cause for concern about any new facility.

"It was notorious, legendary, infamous for the misadministration, for the violence, for the violation of human rights, and just dangerous for both the folks in the facility and the staff as well," Kubic says.

The detention facility has not yet been approved by Leavenworth's local government.

